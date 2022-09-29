Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Purchases 3,200 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $21,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 387,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,228.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $21,514.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $21,364.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $21,518.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $21,546.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $22,127.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.