Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,804 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 727% compared to the typical daily volume of 460 call options.

Shares of EDR opened at 19.31 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 23.00 and a 200-day moving average of 23.40.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at 144,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,363 shares of company stock worth $3,607,909 in the last three months. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 31.73.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

