Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Newtek Business Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $403.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.
Newtek Business Services Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.70%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 102.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newtek Business Services
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Chubb Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
