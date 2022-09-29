Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem Buys 92,309 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 92,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $183,694.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,461,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 28th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 5,561 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $11,122.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 7,375 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $15,118.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 6,088 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $12,480.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 6,365 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $13,048.25.

On Friday, September 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 8,153 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $16,713.65.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,877 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $32,071.54.

On Friday, August 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 41,120 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 4,144 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $8,453.76.

On Monday, August 8th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 7,233 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $14,610.66.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 3,658 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $7,242.84.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

GEG opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.