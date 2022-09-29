ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Piotr Szulczewski Sells 400,000 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,214,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,399,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $352,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,112.92.

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $607,028.18.

On Monday, September 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $18,703.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $452,148.51.

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $634,991.70.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of WISH stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $636.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.