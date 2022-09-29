Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVNS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.49 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $813,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 26.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 537,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after buying an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

