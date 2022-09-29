Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

WBS stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

