Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CFO Sells $5,265,500.00 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE LH opened at $212.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $206.10 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.