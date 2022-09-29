CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) SVP Daniel Earl Smith Buys 1,000 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $18,810.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,940.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE:CTO opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $353.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 119.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at about $947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 235.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

