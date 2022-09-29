Insider Buying: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) COO Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,651.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Neogen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after buying an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Neogen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,535,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

