Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.9 %

MCO stock opened at $251.98 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $247.84 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.64.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.33.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

