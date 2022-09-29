TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,247.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

