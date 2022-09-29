Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.50. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

