Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $381.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $369.34 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.92.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

