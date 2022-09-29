TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,938,000 after purchasing an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 40,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

