Guardian Investment Management Sells 700 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.5% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.58. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

