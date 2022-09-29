Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 290 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $17,933,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

