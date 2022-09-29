Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 167.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 71,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CVX opened at $145.78 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.82 and a 200-day moving average of $159.58.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

