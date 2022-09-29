Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 3.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

