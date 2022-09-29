Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.82 and a 200-day moving average of $159.58. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.