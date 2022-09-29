Guardian Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 156,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after buying an additional 119,360 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 15,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.14 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

