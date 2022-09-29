Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

EEM opened at $35.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

