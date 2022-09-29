Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,026,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VEU opened at $45.24 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.