Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

