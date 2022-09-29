Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.80

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 2480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.83.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50. The firm has a market cap of C$336.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.
About Melcor Developments
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
