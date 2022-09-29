Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 19228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Up 3.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.
Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.
