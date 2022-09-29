Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Orvana Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Orvana Minerals

(Get Rating)

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

Featured Stories

