GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 5023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

GLG Life Tech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.77 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

