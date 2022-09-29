TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.55

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$57.55 and last traded at C$57.66, with a volume of 2247237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$65.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.32.

TC Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Prior acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,475 shares in the company, valued at C$798,400. In related news, Director Richard Prior bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$798,400. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total value of C$60,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,206.06. Insiders bought a total of 5,880 shares of company stock worth $363,444 over the last three months.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

