Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27), with a volume of 93690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.29).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.91) target price on shares of Sovereign Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
Sovereign Metals Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.30. The company has a market cap of £98.88 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00.
About Sovereign Metals
