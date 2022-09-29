Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27), with a volume of 93690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.91) target price on shares of Sovereign Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

Sovereign Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.30. The company has a market cap of £98.88 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00.

About Sovereign Metals

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.