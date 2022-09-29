REACT Group (LON:REAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.88

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01), with a volume of 455000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

REACT Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other REACT Group news, insider Mark Braund purchased 951,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,514.76 ($11,496.81).

REACT Group Company Profile

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

