JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.00

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.49), with a volume of 808058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.49).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £354.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 123.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.65.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.