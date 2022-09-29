Glantus (LON:GLAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.50

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42), with a volume of 26000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.45).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a research report on Wednesday.

Glantus Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.22. The firm has a market cap of £4.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54.

About Glantus

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

Featured Articles

