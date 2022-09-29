Tyman (LON:TYMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $192.20

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 192.20 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 193.60 ($2.34), with a volume of 1195289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.42).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tyman to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Tyman Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £375.33 million and a PE ratio of 742.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Tyman Cuts Dividend

Tyman Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Tyman’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

