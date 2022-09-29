Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $72.00

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.87), with a volume of 1527325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.30 ($0.96).

Picton Property Income Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.41 million and a P/E ratio of 282.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Picton Property Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

