Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29), with a volume of 8090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.30).

Science in Sport Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £32.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.63.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products, such as gels, tablets, and powders; recovery products; supplements; and vitamins.

