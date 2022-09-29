Superdry (LON:SDRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.20

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.20 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.24), with a volume of 1048999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.40 ($1.26).

The stock has a market cap of £81.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.35.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

