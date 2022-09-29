Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Down 2.7%

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. 4,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 476,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $904.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.51 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 145,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $4,848,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 134,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

