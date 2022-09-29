Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 1-Year Low at $710.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.58) and last traded at GBX 710 ($8.58), with a volume of 32171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910 ($11.00).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 936.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,006.54. The stock has a market cap of £362.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,805.71.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 895 ($10.81) per share, with a total value of £304.30 ($367.69). In other news, insider Ben Thompson acquired 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($359.59). Also, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 895 ($10.81) per share, with a total value of £304.30 ($367.69). Insiders acquired a total of 240 shares of company stock valued at $227,390 over the last 90 days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

