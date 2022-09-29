ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Performance

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. ADVA Optical Networking has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $17.59.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

