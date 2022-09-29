Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Down 46.2% in September

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

Shares of Acreage stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Acreage has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

