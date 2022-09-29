ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.
ADF Group Stock Performance
ADFJF opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. ADF Group has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $1.39.
About ADF Group
