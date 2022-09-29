ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

ADF Group Stock Performance

ADFJF opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. ADF Group has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Get ADF Group alerts:

About ADF Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.