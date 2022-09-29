Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Down 2.9%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.05. 2,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YMAB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 524,525 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 316,898 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
