SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Down 3%

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. 8,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 563,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

