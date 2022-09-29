SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Down 3%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKMGet Rating) fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. 8,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 563,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Stories

