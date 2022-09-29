SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Down 3%

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. 8,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 563,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
