Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Down 3.4%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.30. 20,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,191,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 9.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $984.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The company had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,058,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 131,829 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,399,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,526,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,334,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,308,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 218,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

