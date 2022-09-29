Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Down 4.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 456,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,341,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

