Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 9,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,739,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 13,243.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $787,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

