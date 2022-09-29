Ledyard National Bank Has $671,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 883,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,950,000 after acquiring an additional 723,867 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Shares of PM stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

