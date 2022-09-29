Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 4,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.