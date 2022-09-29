Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Up 6.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares were up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 10,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,726,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

